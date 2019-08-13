Dance, Physical Theatre and Circus: YUCK Circus, Underbelly’s Circus Hub

Given that half the world gets them, precious little is spoken about periods on stage.

Given that half the world gets them, precious little is spoken about periods on stage. So bravo to the women of Australia’s YUCK Circus for not being afraid to crack out the red.

Which they do, literally, during a clever and funny routine about menstruation and the accidents that can befall women at that time of the month. Looking on in disgust is the rest of the gang, dressed up as men with fake moustaches and bulging pants.

It’s a hugely positive start to what could be a storming show, redressing the testosterone-heavy world of circus.

In most troupes, the females are perched on top of a tower of strong men or being spun like a skipping rope.

Here, they’re on top, bottom and in-between, doing all the heavy lifting.

A comedy routine about a heart-broken woman healed by a jar of Nutella feels weak in this context, and a few other attempts at comedy have a limited landing.

Lining up to confess/brag about alcohol-induced bad behaviour, one women delivers a killer line that has the crowd in stitches. More of that, please.

KELLY APTER

Until 24 August

