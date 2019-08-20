Dance, Physical Theatre and Circus review: Kid_X, Assembly Roxy, Edinburgh

Kid_X is a bit of a bit of a mystery.

Kid_X, Assembly Roxy, Edinburgh * * *

The Fringe listing calls it a futuristic romance between a boy with a bionic heart and a rooftop selfie queen. Title, 10am time, and 8+ rating spell school-age show. But the boy, first seen in silhouette, has a goatee beard. When the kid steps out - the formidable Malick Bright, aka ‘AndroidX’ - he’s slim-hipped and tall.

Malick has the best body-popping heart you’ve ever seen, and when he does his robot moves and “Krump" dance it’s a treat to see. His heart’s desire is Amanda Julie Attwood, the Finnish-trained artist. Her superb balance and bendiness put most circus performers in Edinburgh to shame.

Out to scotch this budding romance is Eva Lazarus, a towering MC and lead performer, Kid_X’s jealous creator, whose Lazarus industries dominates a Blade Runner cityscape realised on two floor-to-ceiling screens. Eva’s erased the social and physical profile of one troublesome character, and she’s perfectly capable of doing it again.

The credits on Kid_X list seven funders. We’re allowed photos, and it’s perfect instagram material. But while the individual components are strongly curated - Lazarus’ great voice, lyrics not quite so, Attwood startlingly sexualised - they don’t yet meld. So far it’s gestures, rather than acting, stylised to the point of woodenness, for all the physical fluidity.

Until 25 August

