My Festival: Wayne Sleep

The legendary British dancer, director, choreographer and actor discusses whispering with Princess Diana, growing pains and his debut Fringe show

There are thousands of shows in Edinburgh this month. Please explain why we should come and see yours.

Join me for my Fringe debut, where I'll take you on a fascinating journey through the twists and turns of my career — from the grace of classical ballet to the stages of film, theatre, and musical performance. There will be a song and a dance, and much fun along the way!

What will we learn from your show that we didn’t know before?

What Princess Diana whispered to me as we danced together on stage.

Who or what was the biggest inspiration for your show?

The music hall – where every kind of act would appear under the same roof.

What’s the best review you’ve ever had, and the worst?

The best review that I had, was in The New York Times, for a show in which I didn’t even appear. When Song and Dance transferred to New York from London, a review came out saying ‘If Bernadette Peters and Wayne Sleep had met mid-Atlantic, this would have a been a sure-fire hit.’

Worst: In the contemporary production Troy Game at the Opera House, during the finale where my character was being beaten by the boys, a reviewer from a major newspaper wrote after opening night: ‘and when they were kicking him, that’s exactly what I would have liked to done to him’.

Who or what are you most excited about seeing this year?

Janie Dee on stage – a great star who is giving a performance next door!

Who do you most like spending time with in Edinburgh?

I have many fond memories of Edinburgh, particularly spending time with my best friend George Lawson, his friends and family, in Dalrymple Crescent, going to the Café Royal, ‘I Got it at Brucie’s’ record shop (sadly, no longer there…).

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

I’ve got growing pains!

Thanks for the interview! We’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

I’m having a nip of Scotch malt whisky with my haggis and neeps watching The Tattoo in Edinburgh Castle!