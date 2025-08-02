With a 17-strong cast from 14 different countries, communication is key for the energised members of the self-described ‘Chaos Collective’. By Susan Mansfield

‘How many acrobats can you fit around a table?” quips someone as five members of Copenhagen Collective fit themselves into a nook in a popular cafe in Galway. The answer comes back fast: “Always one more!”

The 17-strong company are performing their show The Genesis at the Galway International Arts Festival on a tour that has already taken them to nine countries in their first year. By the time you read this, they’ll be in Edinburgh making their Fringe debut.

To form a new acrobatics company from scratch on this scale, with a completely international cast, is almost unprecedented. The 17 performers come from 14 countries. Just over a year after their first performance, they hope the Fringe will be the right platform to take their work to another level.

At the cafe table, the bond between them is already clear. “From the get-go, I had a sense that something really special and fairly unique was happening,” says David Ullrich from Germany. “I think it’s something that shines in the project and makes each and every one of us fall in love with it.”

In was in late 2023 that invitations started to circulate in the acrobatics world to attend a series of “jams” (informal gatherings of performers) in Copenhagen. The performers didn’t know it at the time, but the jams were auditions hosted by circus school tutor Søren Flor, who had received backing from millionaire software developer and philanthropist Joachim Ante to fund a dream project: a new acrobatics company which would be run by its members. Flor was selecting not only the best acrobats but those who would be most committed to realising the idea of the collective.

“Then pretty quickly madness ensued,” says Ullrich. No wonder the company refer to themselves as the Chaos Collective. “The scale and the scope of this project beat everything I had experienced before. It’s almost a social experiment that we’re doing: how do you get 20 or 25 total strangers together and collaborate and make art?”

Within a matter of weeks, the new company members had relocated from around the world – Canada, France, Germany, Argentina, Uruguay – to live and work together in a former aircraft hanger outside Copenhagen. They had just three intense months to make a show. It became a tribe, a family. “Or you could say ‘cult’!” says Marilou Verschelden, from Montreal, Canada, to widespread laughter.

The first steps were to learn to work together, to work through the differences in the systems in which they had trained, learn to trust one another, and master the dexterity needed when 17 people are moving fast in a confined space. “The communication was hard,” says Verschelden. “It was fascinating because when we were working on the mat I could always communicate with people. But when we were eating together, someone would say one sentence, and I would be: ‘What the hell did she say?’”

Soon they were creating work and devising sequences. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the themes of cooperation and collaboration emerged powerfully. “I think the theme of the show is getting past our differences,” says Ronan Jenkinson, from Northern Ireland. “We’ve not saying we’re perfect and we’ve figured it out by any means, but at the end of the day, what really matters? Is it our differences, or is that going to get in the way of us achieving new things and pushing what is possible in the world?”

When director/choreographers Patrick King and Johan King Silverhult came in to help develop the show, they brought those themes to the fore. Ullrich says: “I think they realised at some point that it would feel almost wrong to put a narrative that isn’t ours on top of that. There are metaphors about individuals coming together, getting to know each other, celebrating collaboration and the strength that comes from it. This is a very authentic thing for us because this is our story.”

Copenhagen Collective tours with a manager, a technician and often a childminder, to look after the two children of founding members Sónia Cristina and Alfred Hall Kriegbaum, Zoe, three, and one-year-old Marley. “The children really make it a family,” says Jenkinson. “Everyone has an eye on them. Yeah, it does get difficult when a child is running around and you’re trying to mark a rehearsal for something that you’re going to do in three days, but it’s also something we’re able to tolerate and understand.”

Nicolás Gonzalez (Nico) from Chile says: “It’s amazing seeing them grow. When I joined the company, Zoe was just beginning to speak, now she calls ‘Nico!’ which I come in the room and wants me to play with her. I am really far away from my family and I really appreciate having this connection.”

Meanwhile on the mat the company is learning about the benefits of working together long-term. Nico is what is known as a flyer, one of the lightest members of the company who is often at the top of a tower. “When you can put your confidence and your body into these hands, I think you can go beyond your limits,” he says. “You think your limit is here, but then you realise your limit is over there. In two years I have done a lot of things I never imagined before.”

David says: “Now that the technique clicks and the bodies work well together, I’m able to look past my personal horizon. I have 16 colleagues who are very good at what they do, somebody will always know how to help me, and often there is something I can help somebody with. We are so many that we can keep pushing our technique and keep getting better. The skill level keeps rising.”

Communication is still a challenge. “This is the hardest part of the collective,” says Verschelden. “But we have to remind ourselves that our best asset is our differences. The mix of cultures is really what Copenhagen Collective is. You could have a show with five people from the same country, but you’ve probably already seen that show.”

The future is still being dreamed about around the cafe table: on the one hand the kind of technical development long-term collaboration makes possible, on the other, the potential for year-round work, a stable financial base. “We’ve had the opportunity to start something at almost the top end of the scale,” says Jenkinson. “We don’t know what it looks like to develop that. It’s up to us to work that out. That’s why the show’s called The Genesis. It’s really just the beginning.”