My Festival: Seiriol Davies - 'The "History" we’re taught has had all the best bits scrubbed out'

The writer, performer and composer of How to Win Against History on receiving a one-star review from The Scotsman, the nocturnal benefits of white noise, and that time a plane crashed into their farm.

There are thousands of shows in Edinburgh this month. Please tell us why we should come and see yours.

I mean I’m constantly told that How To Win Against History is a cult phenomenon: a rollicking, ridiculous, fabulous, heartbreaking, explosive ride and a properly unique experience that’s perfect for the Fringe. If you’ve ever felt that the world rejects you but you desperately want to be seen, then come to How to Win and feel at home!

What will we learn from your show that we didn’t know before?

How the ‘History’ we’re taught has had all the best bits scrubbed out.

Who or what was the biggest inspiration for your show?

Henry Cyril Paget. Google him. I need say nothing more.

What’s the best review you’ve ever had, and the worst?

My first year at the Fringe, eleven friends and I came with a show and stayed in a one bedroom flat. Yes, there was a sleeping rota. The Scotsman’s one star review said “They have mistaken themselves for people with talent.” So of course we were right out on the Mile proclaiming “‘People with talent!’ says the Scotsman!” Best? Fifteen-odd years later the Telegraph proclaimed How to Win to be “a work of genius” which was a nice tonic. Oh and one time, my mam said she thought something was “actually quite good”.

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

The day before I left home for uni, a plane crashed into my farm, the farm was turned into a military police incident zone and I had my brand new camera confiscated by a man with an assault rifle.

What are the best and worst things that have happened to you at a festival?

Worst: Bestival one year. It rained constantly. The toilet cleaning staff walked out on day one, so for three days the toilets were all mountainous piles of grim. Best: same year, I met Matt Blake with whomst I made How to Win, as well as much other silly stuff.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning and the last thing you do at night?

First: coffee. Last: set up a complicated system of white noise/podcasts and then lie there trying to work out if the white noise is perfect or needs changing.

How To Win Against History, Udderbelly at Underbelly George Square, 7.15pm, until 24 August