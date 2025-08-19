My Festival – Sam Kissajukian: 'I had two evicted clowns crashing in my living room'

Six months, 300 paintings, one man’s mental state. We caught up with Sam Kissajukian ahead of the Fringe show that documents them all.

There are thousands of shows in Edinburgh this month. Please tell us why we should come and see yours.

It’s actually really tough because there are five other shows at Summerhall about a guy who made 300 paintings in a cake factory during a six-month manic episode.

Sam Kissajukian in 300 Paintings | Vineyard Theatre

Who or what was the biggest inspiration for your show?

The late Richard Artschwager, a New York artist who did the most unlikely variety of mediums. His exhibitions were equal measure incredible and frustrating.

Who or what are you most excited about seeing this year?

Maddie and Marina Bye’s show Siblings: Dreamweavers. I’ve seen it twice. I'm going again. Funniest show I’ve seen to date. It genuinely makes me happy.

Who do you most like spending time with in Edinburgh?

Any performer after they’ve had a technical disaster show. It’s very bonding to be around someone who’s had their dreams temporarily crushed by QLab.

What is the best review you’ve had? And the worst?

There’s a guy who has a YouTube channel where he reviews shows and decides whether they are boring or confusing. He said my show was boring but not confusing. I just love the idea of someone detailing their six-month manic episode and you just yell “BORING!”.

What will we learn from your show that we didn’t know before?

Before what? Who’s we? And what don’t you know? I’m very confused. But not bored.

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

When I was 17, I was ranked first in Australia at Magic: The Gathering. I won a bunch of money and wanted to turn pro. My parents forbade it and made me go to university. Joke’s on them, eight years at university and now I do finger paintings.

What are the best and worst things that have happened to you at a festival?

A wonderful gentleman offered to show me his kaleidoscope collection.

Outside of performing, I spend most of my time painting alone in the dark. So, at the festival, I enjoy meeting everyone and stealing energy from upbeat performers.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning and the last thing you do at night?

This festival, I had two evicted clowns crashing in my living room. They had a show at midnight and mine was midday. So, I asked when they came in late if they could be quiet. They made a game of it, they told me they spent all day practising how to be silent: lowering water from the sink tap by hand and moving slowly without raising their feet.

At night, I could hear them sliding around the apartment giggling and shooshing each other. It made me feel like a curmudgeon. So, I tied a bunch of bottles to a string that went across the hallway to the door handle. When they came in that night, the bottles clanged and I gave a good “Shhhhhhhhh!”.

Thanks for the interview! We’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

I was quite touched by this offer, but then I found out that you’ve been asking all the other performers the same question

Sam Kissajukian's show 300 Paintings is at Summerhall, 12:05pm, until 25 August. An accompanying exhibition, Paintings to Sleep On, is also on show in Summerhall's In Vitro Gallery.