My Festival: Michael Elsener – ‘getting soaked to your underwear in Scottish rain keeps you humble’
There are thousands of shows in Edinburgh this month. Tell us why we should come and see yours.
Have you ever seen a funny guy from Switzerland? We live in strange times, and I think it may be time for an unorthodox cure: Once in a lifetime, you get the chance to see a Swiss comedian. He brings a unique, fresh and unexpected perspective on political and social events — and he’ll show you how to live in paradise – without moving to Switzerland. You definitely won’t forget his secret Swiss recipe – which he hopes will spread across the world.
What will we learn from your show that we didn’t know before?
You’ll learn some surprising facts about Switzerland that will make you sit up and go “Wait, what?!”. Audiences often tell me they leave with inspiration for their own lives – like how to create your own version of paradise, no matter where you are. It might sound like I’m sharing a Swiss superpower. And since Switzerland isn’t actually a superpower, people say it´s unbe-swizz-aly funny (don’t worry - that won’t be in the show).
What’s the best review you’ve ever had — and the worst?
I try to break down complex social issues in a funny way. That’s probably why the Swiss media calls me “The Swiss John Oliver.” The other review I’ll never forget was from a journalist who usually reviews classical concerts. After a long critique of my first solo show, she finished with: “But his haircut is funny.”
What are the best and worst things that have happened to you at a festival?
One of the best moments was meeting Russell Howard – we instantly clicked, and later he invited me to join him as a support act on his European tour. Every single year I’ve visited, I’ve been washed away by the Scottish rain. I like it a lot. Being cheered by an audience then getting soaked down to your underwear straight after – that keeps you humble.
What’s the first thing you do in the morning and the last thing at night?
In the morning, I meditate, do some light exercise, then journal about the previous day – which usually turns into writing new jokes. At night, I like to sit on the terrace and think about the people I’m grateful for in my life. I know it sounds a bit zen, but I like to ground myself – my brain is just spinning wildly the rest of the time.
Thanks for the interview! We’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?
Actually, I love creating cocktails myself so I’d invite you round. My current discovery is called the Poker Face: fresh passion fruit juice (no seeds), vodka, vanilla syrup and egg white. It’ll sweep you to paradise. You’ll want more and more of it – and the next day at work, you’ll probably need to put on your Poker Face.
Michael Elsener: How to Live in Paradise, Gilded Balloon at Appleton Tower, 8.20pm, until 21 August
