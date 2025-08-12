Character comedian Lorna Rose Treen is bringing a surreal show to the Fringe in 2025. We caught up with her to chat all things comedy and Fringe.

There are thousands of shows in Edinburgh this month. Please tell us why we should come and see yours.

24 Hour Diner People is a character comedy show entirely set in an out-of-time, out-of-place ‘American’ diner. It’s ridiculous and surreal and silly and like a live cartoon. I play everything from a trucker with really long arms, to a personal detective hiding in strange places. It’s dark and weird and whimsical and stupid.

Who or what was the biggest inspiration for your show?

So many TV shows and films are set in diners, and often my characters really come from skewering how women, particularly, are portrayed on screen. I’ve been watching a lot of genre-themed stuff to incorporate as much of the parody into the show as possible.

So for this show: Twin Peaks, Mystic Pizza (thanks to a tip off from Lola Rose Maxwell), Gilmore Girls, Cheers, Saved by the Bell. It’s been a real pleasure to mine that nostalgic fake American TV hole.

What’s the best review you’ve ever had, and the worst?

Being a character comedian around London can be very humbling. Lugging props about, having make-up all over your face on the way home, etc. In this show, I use a pair of really long arms. I was commuting to a gig with my arms, but my bag broke so I had to carry my arms just in my arms.

I was trying to find a seat on the Lizzy line when a seven-year-old pointed at them, and said to his dad. “Long arms! Now that is funny.” Cheered me up about all the other more judgmental looks I was getting.

Who or what are you most excited about seeing this year?

I’m excited to see Ada and Bron, Alice Cockayne, Priya Hall, Lucy Pearman, John Tothill, Cabbage the Clown and the man who works in Che’s chippy.

Who do you most like spending time with in Edinburgh?

Three Norwegian clowns called Marie, Anne Marie, and Amanda. They are so wholesome and whimsical and stupid. Also, Jonathan Oldfield, my director - he chills me out. How anyone manages to do a show without a director blows my mind! I urge you to start using one, it’s like a weighted blanket for your brain.

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

I’ve failed my driving test five times and still haven’t passed. I imagine this will surprise people because I give off an air of coordination and patience.

Thanks for the interview! We’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

Black Medicine. Oat flat white.