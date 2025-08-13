My Festival – Laura Benanti: 'Expect many, many deeply embarrassing personal stories'

Comedian Laura Benanti catches The Scotsman up on her Fringe so far, as well as a healthy dose of recommended shows that have caught her eye.

There are thousands of shows in Edinburgh this month. Please tell us why we should come and see yours.

There is no way to answer this question without sounding like an egomaniac. That said, it’s very funny. If you know me from Broadway, or American TV shows, or my Melania Trump impression, you will be quite surprised and, dare I say, thrilled by this side of me.

What will we learn from your show that we didn’t know before?

Many, many deeply embarrassing personal stories.

Who or what was the biggest inspiration for your show?

My own questionable life.

What’s the best review you’ve ever had, and the worst?

The best I’ve had was here regarding my show: “For, in the end, Laura Benanti has good, old-fashioned star power. It shines from every pore, pulling the audience into every word, every note, every wink. The show will receive standing ovations at every performance, and deserves every last one.” The worst was “As I smelled the stench wafting from the stage, I realised those actors have mothers. And I pitied them.”

To this day, I wonder if they pitied us, our mothers, or both.

Who or what are you most excited about seeing this year?

Rosie O’Donnell’s show was beautiful and hilarious. I loved Cat Cohen’s show. I also loved Mario the Maker Magician and Cadel. I’m excited to see Garry Starr: Classic Penguins.

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

I have been married three times. Just like every little girl dreams.

What are the best and worst things that have happened to you at a festival?

Doing this show to enthusiastic, sold-out audiences has been a dream. Nothing bad has happened yet, but there is still time, and you haven’t reviewed my show yet.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning and the last thing you do at night?

Wake up. Go to sleep.

Thanks for the interview! We’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

You are coming to my flat to babysit my kids and I am drinking a vodka martini in the bath while I pretend not to hear them yelling at you.