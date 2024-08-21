My Festival: James Barr

James Barr | Contributed

The stand-up proud to have once been dismissed as "wokey" by Piers Morgan discusses his new show all about dealing with domestic abuse through comedy

There are thousands of shows in Edinburgh this month. Please explain why we should come and see yours.

This is my third hour of stand up comedy and my most genre breaking yet. It’s a deconstruction of the format itself detailing my experiences with domestic abuse. Comedy always permeates a certain level of deceit and coercion, that electrifying mix of tension and release perfectly mirrors the insidious and confusing nature of abuse. It’s literally called a ‘punchline’, because you weren’t expecting it. I wasn’t expecting it in my relationship either - and yet here I am. There’s “a bucket load of smut” but a huge amount of heart and it’s really connecting with audiences. I’m deeply proud of what I’ve created. You’ll definitely laugh, and you may also cry.

What will we learn from your show that we didn’t know before?

If you’ve never experienced domestic abuse, I hope you’ll be able to finally see what it looks like so that it never happens to you. If you have, I hope to give you a voice. I hope to lend you my strength so that you can find the promise of a beautiful new beginning. I’ve had so many beautiful messages since starting my run including one from a couple who told me that my show had encouraged them to have a really positive but honest conversation about their past. Making sure that they are both in a position to look after each other when they’re feeling any of their trauma catch up with them. I also had a message from somebody calling it ‘life saving’.

What’s the best review you’ve ever had, and the worst?

My best review was from my Mum, who called my first ever show ‘desperate’. It was. I dragged the audience on stage to go on a date with me, I can’t do that now because of GDPR. The worst review came from Piers Morgan who called me a “wokey comedian” but let’s be honest, that’s probably a huge compliment.

Who or what are you most excited about seeing this year?

I am really excited to see Batshit. I have also booked tickets to see Lynn Faces at Summerhall. Laura Horton’s play draws on her own experiences with coercive and controlling behaviour through the lens of Alan Partridge’s assistant Lynn. Laura and I met online because of the Fringe and have been offering each other some support through the festival. I am so proud of us both.

Thanks for the interview! We’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

I’d like a very large glass of red wine in a very posh hotel room, perhaps The House Of Gods? It looks sexy on Google. I’m not trying it on by the way. I’d just like a really nice bath and clean sheets. I feel so grubby in my summer student accommodation.