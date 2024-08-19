My Festival: Holly Stars

Holly Stars at the Edinburgh Fringe | Matty Parks

Drag stand-up comedian and writer Holly Stars talks troublesome audience members, LGBTQ+ recommendations for the Fringe, and more.

There are thousands of shows in Edinburgh this month. Please explain why we should come and see yours.

Well, I’m told it’s very funny – and that’s what all the laughter in the audience might suggest. But really it’s the shocking tale of a miscarriage of justice. You see it’s the story of how I was apprehended for pinching lipsticks. But I didn’t do it. Or maybe I did. Or maybe I was set up in a grotesque conspiracy that’s somehow connected to a secret black market for classic exercise VHS tapes. You’ll have to come along to find out the truth.

What’s the best review you’ve ever had, and the worst?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The worst was probably seeing a man in the front row close his eyes and sleep through a late-night show. I can only assume he was extremely tired because I do like to shout a bit. Thankfully it’s only happened the once! I've had a few favourite reviews over the years but one that stands out was from Gay Times, for the west-end play I wrote, Death Drop. They said I had written “two hours of dazzling and delightfully camp comedy” and I was very proud of that one.

Who or what are you most excited about seeing this year?

There are so many wonderful performers at Edinburgh Fringe this year and I’m especially happy to be part of an ever-expanding cohort of queer artists. I’m thrilled there’s so much LGBTQ+ representation and am looking forward to seeing and spending time with friends and fellow drag artists such as Dolly Diamond, Aunty Ginger and Kate Butch. I’m also excited to see Kemah Bob, Aaron Twitchen and Michael John Ciszewski (also a Fringe debut, who has travelled from New York). Oh and I’m gasping to see the Drop Dead Gorgeous musical.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning and the last thing you do at night?

I wish I could answer by saying that I start my day with something amazing and wholesome like yoga, stretches or spirulina smoothies. But the sad reality is, usually the first thing I do in the morning is check my Instagram notifications. Fully addicted. Night-times are a less digital affair – I’m a big crime fiction fan so can often be found with my head buried in a book. I’m currently reading The Confidence Games by Tess Amy which is brilliant.

Thanks for the interview! We’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

Let’s head to the Assembly Artist’s Bar on George Square (perhaps right after you’ve seen my show!) – they’ve got Vimto on tap, which is a rare and special treat for a northerner like me. I’ll have a pint of it please, nice and strong.