My Festival: Alison Larkin

A power no higher than the Archbishop Desmond Tutu urged Alison Larkin to make a long belated return to comedy, so 23 years on from her last Fringe performance she's back – to spread hope through laughter

There are thousands of shows in Edinburgh this month. Please explain why we should come and see yours.

Because it’s a funny, engaging, totally original story about love, loss and hope. People who have seen it call their friends and tell them to come see it too. The show makes people feel a lot better and you’ll leave with a smile on your face.

What will we learn from your show that we didn’t know before?

Each day you get to choose how you will spend it - don’t waste a minute, ‘cos tonight might end it. Don’t waste your time.

Who or what was the biggest inspiration for your show?

I fell fully in love for the first time in my fifties with an Indian climate scientist who had also immigrated to the US thirty years earlier. Then, five days after we decided to marry, he died. But instead of wanting to hide under the bed and never come out, I found I wanted to live, and love, more fully than ever. What was that?

Archbishop Desmond Tutu had read my novel and saw my first solo comedy show about finding my all-American birth mother. When I told him about what happened with Bhima and me, he insisted I return to comedy to tell this story as widely as possible because, he said, ‘it will bring hope.’ So I did.

What’s the best review you’ve ever had, and the worst?

The best review was probably in The Times: ‘Alison Larkin is hugely entertaining… marvelously light-footed.’ The worst? When I plucked up the courage to tell my Dad I wanted to be a writer he said ‘Why?’ I said ‘Because I like writing.’ He said ‘Well, I like playing golf, but I don’t delude myself I can make a living at it.’

Who or what are you most excited about seeing this year?

I’m excited by the possibility of seeing old mates from school and University who I haven’t seen since I moved to America over three decades ago. Plus, I just found out that Steve Goodie is going to be at the Festival with his show Al! The Weird Tribute. My kids grew up singing his Harry Potter song parodies and I haven’t seen him since I last performed in comedy clubs in LA in 2000. So I’ll have an old pal in town.

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

I’m actually quite shy and I’d much rather talk with people one on one about things that matter than hang out in bars or with large groups.

What are the best and worst things that have happened to you at a festival?

Best thing? Getting to premiere a brand new show at the most exciting arts festival in the world in a historic city that has seen it all. Or has it?

Worst thing? Last time I performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, I was 6 months pregnant with my now 23-year-old son and that meant I had to conserve my energy, so I couldn’t see other shows or hang out with friends.

Thanks for the interview! We’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

Do you mind if we sit in a coffee shop and play Rummy instead?