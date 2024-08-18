15 Funniest jokes of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024 revealed

Television channel U&Dave on Monday announced the winner of its 15th Funniest Joke Of The Fringe award – for which 15 jokes were shortlisted.

Some of the leading comedy critics and comedians in the UK were on the judging panel for the award, which celebrates “the art of joke writing” and making people laugh.

Panellists attended hundreds of shows during the Fringe, listening out for jokes which make them laugh, then submitted their 10 favourites in an anonymous shortlist to prevent any bias towards household names.

A public vote involving 2,000 people was then held, with Simmons voted the winner.

The joke, taken from his PHB’s Free Fringe show at Liquid Room Annexe, won 40% of the vote.

It came a decade after Simmons first performed at the Fringe as a solo act, when his friend convinced him to do an open mic night.

Since then, his gags have placed 9th, 6th and 2nd in the joke award at the Fringe – and this year he had a second joke on the shortlist as well as the winning gag.

Simmons said: “I’m really chuffed to win U&Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe. I needed some good news as I was just fired from my job marking exam papers, can’t understand it, I always gave 110%.”

He is debuting his show More Jokes at Liquid Rooms Annexe until August 24, and he is currently also performing a 200-date tour.

Previous winners of the award include Lorna Rose-Treen, Masai Graham, Ken Cheng, Olaf Falafel, Tim Vine, Rob Auton, Stewart Francis, Zoe Lyons and Nick Helm.

U&Dave’s Top 15 Funniest Jokes Of The Fringe 2024 were as follows...

1 . Mark Simmons I was going to sail around the globe in the world's smallest ship but I bottled it

2 . Alec Snook I've been taking salsa lessons for months, but I just don't feel like I'm progressing. It's just one step forward… two steps back

3 . Alex Kitson Ate horse at a restaurant once – wasn't great. Starter was all right but the mane was dreadful