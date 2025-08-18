Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Galvo: The Shite Feminist ★★★★

Pleasance Dome (Venue 23) until 24 August

With her blossoming stand-up career borne out of an academic thesis on Women and Feminism in Comedy, Rachel Galvo's bold, bravura show retains some reference to Plato and Aristotle's (sexist) theories on humour and plenty of incisive and thoughtful social comment.

But it's packaged in a savagely funny account of adolescent yearning for fingering, the Catholic Church's sexual repression, lingering body issues, Mean Girls-style bullying, ideological awakening and an instinctive performer belatedly finding their metier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Galvo: The Shite Feminist | PIC: Evan Doherty

Though always a theatre kid, with her extracts from Les Misérables greeted with mixed reviews over the course of their exceptionally long playground run, Dubliner Galvo arrived at drama school in London with dreams of becoming an actor. But she found that her convent upbringing was a source of fascination and laughter to her English classmates. So she's become a comedian and an increasingly redoubtable one too.

As shared with her thick friend - with everyone English and male portrayed as thick in this hour, the generalisations justifiable on the basis of past wrongs and the sheer, barrelling energy of Galvo to impart her story without taking prisoners - she relates in vivid detail the warped teachings of the Church that have shaped her, the hypocrisy and guilt, the eroticism of Jesus. The theatricality!

Puberty was another formative influence, inhibiting her, forcing her to acquiesce to the demands of popularity and patriarchal expectations of how girls ought to be, flattering boys with hollow giggles rather than sharing repartee and tales of misadventure about tampons.

Galvo is unabashed about the privilege she enjoyed growing up. But in terms of her appreciation of feminism and the sexist double standards she witnessed, she was impoverished. With her political awakening inextricably bound up with her emergence as a stand-up, The Shite Feminist is delivered with bristling anger, caustic, clinical wit and a commanding flair.

Jay Richardson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Gray: Is That a C*ck in Your Pocket or Are You Just Here To Kill Me ★★★★

Assembly George Square (Venue 3) until 24 August

Make no mistake about it: Jordan Gray is a pure showbiz creature. She sings, she plays piano and guitar, she writes funny songs and she dances and prances around the stage, swinging her luscious long black hair behind her.

In 2022 Jordan burst onto the Fringe with debut show Is It a Bird. Since then she’s been on TV chat shows, written and starred in a TV sitcom and toured the world.

She also, in that same year, appeared on Channel Four, and rounded off a performance of her song I’m Better Than You by stripping completely naked, revealing both tits and a penis. Cue death threats which, not surprisingly, left her feeling pretty vulnerable. Jordan’s response has been to come back fighting. She’ll die a thousand deaths on stage before she gives up her showbiz dreams. It’s all she’s ever wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s no doubt she’s suffered a lot, and been scared, and doubted herself, and the vulnerability of the artist is fully and touchingly exposed here. What disappointed me was the lack of subtlety with which she responds to her critics. It’s pretty easy in today’s climate to induce an audience to jeer at people they disapprove of, but it’s not particularly satisfying or clever.

There’s something here that is coming too much from a place of fear, however much she struts and swaggers and chucks tampons into the crowd. But there’s no denying the energy that’s coming from the stage. Jordan Gray is an emerging talent who is firing on all cylinders. You feel almost overpowered by the wave of naked ambition on show.

Second Fringe shows can be like the Difficult Second Album. But there’s no doubt Jordan Gray has arrived, and there is a lot more to come.

Claire Smith

Daniel McKeon: Boyboss ★★★

Just the Tonic at the Caves (Venue 88) until 24 August

Lightly bolting the Fringe's appetite for spoof self-help gurus to an amusing introductory hour of stand-up, Daniel McKeon's Fringe debut is a gently odd but enjoyable series of hodge-podge observations and anecdotes, afforded a bit of emotional heft by his myriad insecurities and the emerging importance of his relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being a somewhat nebulous label culled from the Urban Dictionary online, McKeon presents a flipchart presentation of what makes him a “boyboss”, existing in a state of arrested development despite all privilege and opportunity afforded him.

With an inclination towards ADHD, affable exchanges with the crowd and a propensity to perch cross-legged atop his stool, there's certainly a Peter Pan quality to the comic.

Given the connections he establishes in a neatly observed routine about the knee-jerk modesty and obliviousness of the posh, and the low level position on a film he talked himself out of, you'd imagine him the black sheep or drifter of his family, were his father not every bit as feckless.

And when McKeon tells you that he began a long-distance courtship with a bisexual American over Tumblr, well, you're not primed for a happy ending. Nevertheless, the honesty and vulnerability he shares, tied to waggish material on the obliteration of Pompeii for example, is appealing.

Jay Richardson

Anna Hale: Control Freak ★★★

Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33) until 24 August

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Hale is, by her own admission, “insufferable”. The accomplished and otherwise likeable musical comic acknowledges the diva-ish aspect of her control freakery in her opening number, wondering if she might be more than a spotlight-demanding, rampant narcissist who has to write, produce, perform, market and do everything else for her debut Fringe hour.

And, it soon emerges, she is. Hale reveals the crippling anxiety that has led her to strategise and pre-plan every single social interaction, plus the impact that's had upon her confidence and relationships. Going to great lengths to avoid judgement is clearly professionally problematic. Yet Hale charts an assured path relating her journey through therapy to recovery, ressurecting her inner show-off with a diagnosis that makes her feel special.

On keyboard and guitar, with little nods to the likes of Wicked, Tim Minchin and Elton John, her impressive musicianship is higher in the mix than her jokes. But she's adept at conveying the physical and mental oppressiveness, the pain, suffering and high stakes, without ever letting it depress Control Freak, an upbeat, tuneful performance, defined by Hale's resilience and refusal to be beaten.

Jay Richardson

Simple Town ★★★

Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33) until 24 August

Instinctively surreal New York sketch quartet Simple Town have a cool vibe, allowing scenarios to unfold at a relaxed pace until they escalate on unforeseeable tangents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seguing from skit to skit with an offhand casualness, Caroline Yost, Will Niedmann, Felipe Di Poi Tamargo and Sam Lanier's writing has the flavour of late-night “what if?” conversations taken to the nth degree.

With Yost the only “girl” in the group, their opener is perhaps the most grounded, with the arrival of a female scientist into NASA's space race blowing minds with her capacity to do basic maths.

Funny stuff, a dumb satire on satire. But more compelling is the dissident facing firing squad in some vaguely fascist state, his gnomic but logically incoherent agitprop offered with the smug certainty of a martyr, messing with his scrambling to understand captors' minds. Like many of Simple Towns' bits, the laughs come less from delineated setups and punchlines, more the emergence of a weird mood, the joy of confused crosstalk, or something as random as a runaway Wes Anderson critique.

A taxi ride hijacks the entire audience into cheery pride in perversion. Simple Town's sandbox playfulness is infectiously appealing, even if they overrun wildly. With a little tightening up perhaps, challenging their approach somewhat, they'll likely be ones to catch again at a future Fringe.

Jay Richardson