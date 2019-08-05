Comedy Review: Tom Cashman: XYZ, Underbelly, Bristo Square, Edinburgh

Tom Cashman is one of the most delightfully watchable comics I have seen.

You cannot help but warm to him and the charm of his laid-back delivery. He is single but, if the show is anything to go by, has not quite got over the break-up with his ex.

The hour glides very pleasantly by, peppered with comedy graphics (and actual graphs – Tom loves a graph), tales of his father’s inappropriately timed jokes and his own legal tussles.

There are some laugh-out-loud moments, a creepy/funny tale involving the 16-year-old Tom and his stalker, which has a properly unexpected ending.

All of this and Tom still generously incentivises your laughter, having spent, literally, pounds on animated entertainment, and he plays us out in true British theatre tradition. A lovely hour.

Until 25 August.