Comedy review: Tamsyn Kelly: Petroc, Just the Tonic @ The Caves, Edinburgh

Growing up on a tough council estate in Cornwall with a disabled mother, violent father and two younger brothers, Tamsyn Kelly’s story is a pretty damning account of class entrenchment in the UK and the imposter syndrome that affects anyone who escapes.

Tamsyn Kelly: Petroc, Just the Tonic @ The Caves, Edinburgh * *

She’s held back most of the tales of her quick-to-temper father she assures us and offers snapshots of her difficult time at drama school in London, where she confounded and confused her privileged peers. Sadly, for all its grit and Kelly’s scrappy determination, she hasn’t yet developed the storytelling skills to make Petroc much more than reportage.

Until 24 August

Jay Richardson

