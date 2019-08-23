Comedy review: Scott Gibson: White Noise, Gilded Balloon Teviot, Edinburgh

In 2016 a Scottish club comic won the Edinburgh Newcomer Award with a surprisingly candid storytelling show about having an aneurysm.

Scott Gibson: White Noise, Gilded Balloon Teviot, Edinburgh * * *

But it hasn’t been plain sailing for Scott Gibson since then. He was caught up in a tabloid sex scandal – and became depressed and suicidal. He talks about it in his show but without any depth or insight. Instead Gibson relies on dubious cracks about women, transgender people, gypsies and retards. He tells us he is performing with a terrible hangover. It’s frustrating to see – because he had the potential to be so much better than this.

Until 26 August

Claire Smith

