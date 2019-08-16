Comedy review: Sam Haygarth: Climate Crisis, Just The Tonic @ The Mash House, Edinburgh

This is an astonishing first hand account of one young man’s involvement in Extinction Rebellion.

Sam Haygarth: Climate Crisis, Just The Tonic @ The Mash House, Edinburgh * * *

Sam Haygarth was working in a call centre when he suddenly became terrified about climate change. He plunged into political activism – becoming one of the leaders of a group which spread around the world holding governments to account about the emergency of rising temperatures. When he’s talking about climate change, about activism and about the need for every single one of us to take action, Haygarth is one of the best speakers you’ll ever hear. You’ll meet Greta Thurnberg and Emma Thompson. You’ll travel with Haygarth on the megabus to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Poland. And you’ll wind up in a police cell after Haygarth glues himself to the headquarters of a petrochemical company.

I’m amazed to discover Haygarth used to be a member of the Cambridge Footlights because parts of his performances are toe-curlingly awful. The accents and impressions are embarrassingly bad and the gags are just dire.

He begins by saying he is not sure this show should be a comedy. And he’s right. It isn’t. But it is an unforgettable narrative that could change your life.

Until 25 August

