Comedy review: Rob Kemp: Moonraker 2 – Moonrakerer, Monkey Barrel Comedy

Rob Kemp was sensational as Elvis in the cult Fringe hit The Elvis Dead. But he’s finding it hard to come up with a second act.
Rob Kemp: Moonraker 2 – Moonrakerer, Monkey Barrel Comedy * *
Despite the title, those hoping for another film parody will be disappointed by this lacklustre multimedia quiz, for which Kemp seems underprepared.
The song made up entirely of words for penis is a highlight. Kemp has a great voice and is very likeable – but the uninspired running gags about Rene Magritte and Minnie Riperton start to wear very thin as the show limps to a premature end.
Until 26 August. Today 2:40pm.
