Comedy review: Olaf Falafel presents Knitting With Maracas, Laughing Horse @ The Pear Tree, Edinburgh

I’m a huge fan of the fart filled books Olaf Falafel writes and illustrates for children and I love the little visual jokes he creates for the internet.

Olaf Falafel presents Knitting With Maracas, Laughing Horse @ The Pear Tree, Edinburgh * * *

His posters are always among the best in town and he always gets into the top joke lists with one of his corny childish gags. But I don’t understand why he doesn’t play to his strengths in his stand up shows.If only he would show a film or two, do some live illustration, tell a tale or two from his life as a children’s author he could create a delightful hour.

Instead he tries to get things rolling with some knockabout crowd work – but it isn’t really his forte.

It’s three in the afternoon, not eleven pm in a rowdy comedy club. Falafel bellows at his audience, is overbearing and uncoordinated. He’s a huge Swedish man who hardly seems to fit in the venue – so it’s all rather overwhelming and even his best silly jokes don’t land well.

Falafel has a message about becoming more childlike and letting your imagination go free. I wish he would listen to his own advice and let his natural playful innocence shine through.

Until 25 August

