Comedy review: Mark Dean Quinn Knits: A Comedy Show, The Hive. Edinburgh

He meets us all outside, making sure that those of us who have seen him before will look after those who have not

Mark Dean Quinn Knits: A Comedy Show, The Hive. Edinburgh * * *

This, of course, deeply unsettles the newbies. Job done.

After talking us through a few things that will not be happening, Mark leaves us to create our own tension. Mark’s shows are a lot about tension while he disappears. This is a fascinating show if you are a fan and delightfully bewildering if you are a newbie. It is not a sad show – which is a new departure for Mark – but has some classic audience participation, some wool, quite a lot of paper and the possibility of love, which is always nice. This is a lovely Mark to spend an hour with, and, albeit he says he has no jokes, there are a lot of laughs.

Sometimes you know why you are laughing, and sometimes you don’t. But the important thing is that you are laughing. He plays with tension, he plays with silence and, most of all, he plays with us. But it is a lovely feeling. He worries that we will forget how funny he is. You won’t.

Until 25 August

