Mandy is vexed about the invisibility of the middle-aged woman in today’s society.

Comedy review: Mandy Muden: Is Not The Invisible Woman, Underbelly - Cowgate, Edinburgh * * *

To be fair, she has had, over a lengthy career, much less visibility than she deserves. She is a force for happiness in the world, warm, down to earth, and wonderfully funny in her own way.

Yes, she does magic … cards, wineglasses, mentalism and the old metal rings all get a shot in the show. Even this close up, rummaging for props in a bag and a bit pushed for space, she manages to elicit gasps from the crowd.

READ MORE: 30 of the best-rated comedy shows at Fringe 2019



But the whole of Mandy’s performance is much greater than the sum of its parts. The comedy, the magic, the personality and the crazy bag lady look all meld together into an hour of great warmth and fun. She creates a wonderful rapport with her people, so that even if a trick goes wrong (and it does), we love her not one whit the less. And when the properly impressive mentalism sections go well, we are thrilled as well as amazed.

There is no one else like her in magic. I don’t think there ever will be.

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here



