Comedy review: Legs, Just the Tonic at The Caves - Just Up the Stairs, Edinburgh

If you say something often enough or portray it in an endless series of unfamiliar poses, it starts to lose all recognizability and reconstitute into something strange.

Legs, Just the Tonic at The Caves – Just Up the Stairs * * *

If you say something often enough or portray it in an endless series of unfamiliar poses, it starts to lose all recognizability and reconstitute into something strange. And so it is with Legs. We’ve all got ’em, or at least, we all have an average of just under two.

In this absurdist clowning hour, Julia Masli and the Duncan brothers, Rob and Andy, enthuse about the space between hips and ankles with such commitment and silliness that by the end, a chant has arisen from the crowd of “Legs, Legs, Legs!” With the show opening graphically between a pair, the flexible Masli marvels at her pins, contriving a romantic tête-à- tête between her knees.

READ MORE: 8 Fringe shows based on true-life stories

Soon the trio, with Andy as a time-travelling sea captain, present a potted history of legs, from the first leg, to Jesus walking on water and the first leg on the Moon. Legs! Organisms in their own right, legs sprout in flower pots, are birthed, levitate and extend of their own accord, with the Duncans cross-talking as they serve up today’s leg news bulletin. Legs!

There are meditative moments, as Robert’s pedicure at Masli’s hands becomes a weird, psycho-sexual operation. And some longueurs, as the concept is stretched too far into abstraction. Still it’s quite the mind-bending spectacle. Legs!

JAY RICHARDSON

Until tomorrow

For unlimited access to all of The Scotsman's festivals coverage, subscribe here