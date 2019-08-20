Comedy Review: Kieran Boyd – Crashing the Party, Just the Tonic at Marlin's Wynd (Venue 296), Edinburgh

Suggesting that he's waking from a fever dream, Crashing the Party is Kieran Boyd's fond account of his 12 years in sketch group WitTank, a blur of excitement, excess and degradation.

***

Notorious in the industry for their hard-living, the trio, consisting of rabble-rouser Naz Osmanoglu, aka The Turk, and stern enforcer Mark Cooper-Jones, aka The Teacher, with amiable buffer Boyd wedged between them, were Fringe favourites and scaled the heights of shooting a Channel 4 sitcom pilot.

From privileged backgrounds, they found common purpose and status in making people laugh, and fulfilled ex-ska-punk chancer Boyd's ambition to be a band on the road, existing in an arrested development of juvenile hi-jinks till their early thirties.

There's been plenty of water under the bridge since then.

But as Boyd notes, he's technically still banned from his subterranean venue due to previous bad behaviour.

That WitTank perhaps wasted their potential is a subtextual thread that's teased out between regrets.

But Boyd largely resists recrimination towards his competitive, more in-the-moment friends and is wryly funny on their implosion and fade away. From gay saunas to storming festivals, it's a cautionary tale wrapped in a wild ride.

Until 25 August

