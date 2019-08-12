Comedy review: Kate Lucas is Selling Herself, The Tron, Edinburgh

The best song in this show – and the only one which makes Kate Lucas become truly animated – is one about Mark Zuckerberg.

Kate Lucas is Selling Herself, The Tron, Edinburgh * * *

“One, one, one, zero, one one” she snarls – wondering how a computer coder achieved world domination.

Facebook is her number one dislike – because of the way it encourages people to package their personalities and to become a brand. Lucas is in revolt against influencers, clickbait, online protests, one-upmanship and fakery. Accompanying herself on guitar, she sings funny, well crafted songs about all the ways people misrepresent themselves online. She doesn’t want any part of it. Doesn’t want to become a commodity. Just doesn’t have the self-confidence to put herself out in the world and sell herself the way everyone seems to think she should.

Her running gag about flogging her body parts off to different members of the audience doesn’t really work. Asking people to bid money for her feet, torso and head before adding up the total to work out how much she is worth, plays awkwardly with the crowd.

Her song are witty, clever and well put together but apart from the brief moment of Zuckerberg-inspired rage there is a disappointing lack of energy in Lucas’ performance.

Until 25 August.

