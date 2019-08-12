Comedy review: Joey Page, Marlin's Wynd, Edinburgh

Don't arrive late or you will miss Joey's cosmetic firework display. He is thinking about his own mortality (now he's 31-ish) and the horror of looming middle age.

Joey Page, Marlin's Wynd, Edinburgh * * *

John Lewis vouchers and artisanel breads, couscous and the sad fact that he is not Rob Beckett push along a show that has more meat (jackfruit for the vegans) than many of his shows.

He gets a little meta, he gets a little critical (mainly of Ronan Kemp on Fubar Radio, and it is so funny I now want to listen to the stupid boy's show). There is sound archive from the good old days when TV shut down at midnight and a Wheel of Death but mostly there is Joey, getting older, having moved from South to East London and feeling lost in a hipster horrorfest and still a bit of a disappointment to his mum. We even get a performance poem (although I am not sure Rob Beckett does those) and a bit of a domestic at the end.

If you are already a fan, you will love it. If you want to help lift him to Rob Beckett level, this is a great, laughter-filled, entry-level Joey Page spectacular.

Until 25 August

