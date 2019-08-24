Comedy review: Harriet Dyer:The Dinosaur Show, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, Edinburgh

Recent research suggests the dinosaur era ended in a two hour fire shower after a meteor struck.

Harriet Dyer:The Dinosaur Show, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, Edinburgh * * *

But only Harriet Dyer knows what really happened to the dinosaurs.

She came on stage trailing a kind of sad green sack. Slowly it inflates to a rather fetching dinosaur suit complete with hind legs and swishing tail; Dyer peers out of the creature’s neck, as we practise hatching dinosaur eggs. The audience loved this meandering, absurdist show, from a segue on her closeted gay Dad going AWOL on a family trip to Paris, to encounters with palaeontologists in Market Harborough, and the creamy accents of her native Cornwall. Woe betide the poor lad who wanders in to the show looking for a lesson on Brontosauri.

Until 26 August

Tim Cornwell

