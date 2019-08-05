Comedy Review: Demi Lardner:Ditch Witch 800, Gilded Baloon Teviot, Edinburgh

There’s a weird, crackly quality about Demi Lardner. It’s as if she can speed herself up, slow herself down, warp herself before our eyes.

Demi Lardner:Ditch Witch 800, Gilded Baloon Teviot, Edinburgh ***

Tiny, with an elfin cuteness, she has a blonde pigtail on one side of her head and a badly shaved Mohican on the other. If I was her grandmother I’d despair – but the lopsided do means Lardner can switch from one character to another, simply by whipping her head around really fast.

READ MORE: 30 of the best-rated comedy acts returning to the Fringe in 2019



Her subject, such as it is, is Australian Gothic. This is a one-woman sketch show, skipping from one weird snatch of dialogue to another, like an out of tune radio. She constantly ambushes her audience, with exits, entrances, costume changes, pranks, bursts of recording and freaky hand-made cartoons. She’s spit-out-your- drink funny, unrelentingly odd and more than a little bit witchy. At times it’s like watching The Exorcist.

She’s astonishingly good but oddly insubstantial – her reference points are other comics, rather than any observation drawn from real life. More than once, watching Lardner I’ve found myself thinking of other performers, other routines.

But if you like your comedy weird – and I do – Demi Lardner is a treat.

Until 26 August

Subscribe here for unlimited access to The Scotsman's Festival