Comedy review: Darius Davies: Persian of Interest, Just the Tonic at The Tron, Edinburgh

The room rocks with laughter as Davies’ cartoonish onstage persona shares tips for getting free Spotify.

Darius Davies: Persian of Interest, Just the Tonic at The Tron *

And then he tumbles through a tacked-together tangle of what might be called ‘making fun of people’s bad English on Twitter and Tinder’. Spanish students with an online vendetta against him and those who responded to his Tinder scam take a battering.The big finale is his highly successful Fake News creation. Davies is a powerful performer and a smart man. But this is smirking, sneering “look, I did a thing!” comedy and I am not a fan.

KATE COPSTICK

Until 25 August

