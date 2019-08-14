Comedy review: Bald Man Sings Rhianna, PBH's Free Fringe @ Ciao Roma, Edinburgh

Gary Sansome is a warm, friendly bloke to spend time with. His relationship with the audience is fun to be part of. And he is bald.

Bald Man Sings Rhianna, PBH's Free Fringe @ Ciao Roma, Edinburgh * *

But he doesn’t really sing Rhianna and his attempt to shoehorn the first line of half a dozen of her hits into a perfectly normal set is just odd.

As time goes on (as it goes on), possibly running out of steam (possibly running out of steam) he starts to do that thing (starts to do that thing) that comics do (comics do) of repeating every line (every line). Irritating.

Until 24 August

