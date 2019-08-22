Comedy review: Alice Snedden: Absolute Monster, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

Having thought her character was set in stone when she hit 30, Alice Snedden was unshakeable in her self-confidence, the likeably bold Kiwi only belatedly coming to terms with the possibility she may not be her country's future prime minister.

Alice Snedden: Absolute Monster, Pleasance Courtyard * * *

But a contretemps on a political panel show, in which she branded a right-wing pundit an “absolute monster”, gave her pause for thought. As did the recent embrace of her bisexuality. It fitted her preconceptions of being a boss in hypothetical situations, a versatile lover for anyone. Indeed, when she came out, she'd rather hoped for more fanfare.

But despite putting her credence in astrology, the former lawyer has always imagined herself a morally good person, her subconscious sex dreams confounding Hollywood's narrow casting prejudices. Yet her affair with a married woman changed all that. From the pedestal she'd placed herself upon, Snedden trusted in her lawyerly mentality to justify her behaviour, while acknowledging that in matters of love and war, she can hardly hope to be objective. An articulate musing, couched in Snedden's drolly witty braggadocio, this sophomore effort doesn't quite have the surprise oomph of her punchy debut last year. But it's an entertaining hour nonetheless.

JAY RICHARDSON

Until 25 August

