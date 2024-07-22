Co-author of Lady Gaga best seller debuts show at Fringe

What happens when drive, talent and trauma collide? If you’re a former award-winning child prodigy, it becomes a tragi-comic Fringe show exploring the dark side of our modern obsession with living ‘The Dream’.

Bringing SHOWTIME! to C venues this August, Em Hoggett’s new production has all the hallmarks of a talented classical musician pushing the boundaries of modern theatrical performance.

Hoggett’s resume doesn’t so much read as a list of achievements as a dizzying array of creative career highs featuring a who’s who of the music world.

There is the co-authored book Channel Kindness with Lady Gaga, the appearance with Lang Lang at The Royal Festival Hall at age thirteen, and GRAMMY-winner Adrian Young’s credits on her recently produced singles. It is the resume of a young woman on the fast track to success since the tender age of three. And then…

Em Hoggett as Em the Master from Showtime! on from 31 July

And then came the vocal injury and the burnout and a sudden halt to her career.

Hoggett says: “Performing since infancy, this collapse confronted me with a truth; that my whole sense of self-worth lay in my achievements (and YOUR rapturous applause!). The story of my, slightly wild, life poured out of me, becoming a hysterical show which raises questions about our capitalist society, sexual assault, addiction, parental impact, workaholism and identity.”

Describing her show as, ‘If Tim Burton met Stephen Sondheim in the Kit Kat Club, and they were a woman’, Hoggett is keen to stress that while the subject matter is dark, audiences will enjoy a thought provoking, funny journey to some universal truths.