This August will once again see Scotland’s Capital become the centre of the cultural universe - as Edinburgh’s various festivals take over the city.

The biggest is the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, with thousands of shows taking place in every available space, from huge theatres to tiny shipping containers.

And the largest part of the Fringe programme is the comedy section, with the festival long seen as a springboard to stardom by funny men and women.

Of course, much of the humour is very much for adults only, but recent years have seen a growing number of comedy shows targerted at youngsters.

Here are 10 that caught our eye.

1 . Mr Sleepyhead Sketch comedy where our titular hero reenacts some very silly dreams. It's been nominated for multiple awards and promises to get your kids involved in the fun - while being entertaining for adults too. It's on at Assembly George Square Gardens' Piccolo venue at 10.55am most mornings from August 1-18. | Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Olaf Falafel’s Stupidest Super Stupid Show So Far The title says it all - Olaf Falafel’s shows are very stupid in just the way that kids love. Expect plenty of jokes about bodily functions in the show billed as "comedy show comedians take their kids to". It's on at the Ballroom at Laughing Horse @ The Counting House at 11.30am most mornings from August 1-25. | Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Comics vs Kids Comedian Nik Coppin specialises in kids' comedy and it shows - with his precision-tooled hour full of jokes, hand-drawn cartoons and barely-contained chaos. There will be special guests and plenty of audience participation as he finds out who is smarter - comedians or kids. It's at the Laughing Horse @ The Three Sisters, Maggie's Chamber, at 11.30am from August 1-16. | Contributed Photo Sales