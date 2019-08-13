Children's Show review: So You Think You Know About DInosaurs? With Dr Ben Garrod, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

Dinosaurs were simple beasts when I was growing up (are they beasts? – ed).

So You Think You Know About DInosaurs? With Dr Ben Garrod, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh * * * *

There were half a dozen of them, and those evil-minded velociraptors hadn’t been invented. Now there’s so many it’s a kind of dinosaurs Mastermind, as was amply proved in Dr Ben Garrod’s show, where one or two mid-sized boys in the audience were sickeningly quick with answers. Of course I knew it was a Patagotitan mayorum…

Dr Garrod bills himself as the Don of Dinosaurs. He’s an English evolutionary biologist, primatologist and broadcaster, who has presented television shows including ‘Attenborough and the Giant Dinosaur’ with Sir David Attenborough, of whom he has several proud snaps.

The show is just what it says on the tin, assisted with some great graphic illustrations, and impressively lifelike and sometimes gruesome clips from BBC’s computer animated Planet Dinosaurs. There’s a lot of slashing and killing, and you learn exactly what stegosaurus did with those thagomizers. The show carries an over-five suggestion and sensitive small ones might not enjoy the front row. There’s plenty to keep adults interested.

This is Dr Garrod’s first Fringe show. He kicked off slightly oddly with jokes about Norfolk – very flat though it is – but when he got into the swing the fidget factor dropped to zero. The show captures the changing picture of dinosaurs on the front edge of research, as scientists dig up ever more bones and knowledge: dear old Tyrannosaurus Rex, for one, has had a shocking make-over recently in skin, stance and voice.

Dinosaurs are all around us to this day, but not Nessie, because she wasn’t one. New species are discovered every week (as the real class dunce, I wanted a recap of just what a species is). They lived for 180 million years, in all kinds of shapes and sizes. There’s a lot of shows on the Fringe this year, of course, suggesting our own great extinction is coming vastly sooner.

Until 17 August

