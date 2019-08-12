Children's Show review: Ogg 'n' Ugg 'n' Dogg, Gilded Balloon Teviot, Edinburgh

Although billed as "most suitable for age five and older" this diverting little show seems best suited for kindergarteners.

Ogg 'n' Ugg 'n' Dogg, Gilded Balloon Teviot, Edinburgh * * *

Ogg and Ugg are prehistoric hunter gatherers - from Yorkshire - who despite (or maybe because) of their limited knowledge of the modern world communicate best with the under fives. It's not all grunting caveman speak, thankfully, as brightly played by Natasha Granger and Jack Faires they're welcomingly goofy characters who lay claim to being "inventors" of the dog.

They're so friendly, it's no wonder two wolves, Tooth and Nail, choose to share their campfire. The puppetry of the wolves is pretty basic - not much more sophisticated than what a small child could manage - but that gives them a ruff 'n' ready appeal. The puppets themselves have a funky homemade feel, with wonky eyes and patchy fur. Even so this Theatre Fideri Fidera production manages some disarming sleight of hand; Tooth an Nail's puppies seem to appear from nowhere (cue: massive "awwww!" from the audience - and not just the kids).

This is lightly educational without ever being dry but it's best moments come from Granger and Faires chatting with their younger viewers - as well as the mass stage invasion at the end to pat the dogs (photos are encouraged).

Until 26 August

