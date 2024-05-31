Letter in Full: Open letter regarding sponsorship of Edinburgh International Book Festival
We are writers who are profoundly concerned about the fate of the UK’s book festivals and other cultural events, and the likely consequences of calls for boycotts related to festival sponsorship by Baillie Gifford. In particular we are deeply concerned about the future of the Edinburgh International Book Festival (EIBF).
As citizens, we are absolutely right to keep up the pressure for fossil fuel divestment. We also call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and for the release of hostages.
However, a strategy of protest which results in EIBF being left without a principal sponsor will jeopardise its future: this would be a Pyrrhic victory, and merely deprive writers and activists of platform and influence.
As public discourse deteriorates and divisions widen, we believe that books and book festivals offer an increasingly rare opportunity for the community of writers and readers to come together in the free and civil exchange of ideas. Many of our number are actively involved in climate action, environmental and social justice issues. Book festivals allow writers subject to discrimination or harassment in their home countries to have their work and their cases heard (we think of the PEN Imprisoned Writers readings, a daily feature of EIBF). Invitations to UK book festivals are a way for writers from places of conflict, including Palestine and Ukraine, to travel and share their stories.
For this vital cultural work we require a cultural infrastructure. We believe that boycotts which threaten such platforms, and which pressure other writers to comply, are deeply retrograde. Protest is of course our right and duty, but protest actions that risk the collapse of book festivals are ill-thought-out. For whom, exactly, would this be a victory?
To have any effect on investment practices we must exert the kind of influence only friends have over each other. We believe that story-telling, witness, theatre, poetry, conversation, reading and argumentation are crucial to this process, and that it would be perverse to destroy the means of our own political leverage and influence.
Our work depends on the robustness and integrity of the platforms that allow us to broadcast and promote our words, and to engage and meet our readers. Without the support of EIBF and other book festivals, and without the spaces provided by theatres and other cultural venues, our voices will merely grow quieter, and our young and emerging writers may never be heard at all.
Here in Scotland we recall that the Edinburgh Festivals – now a global phenomenon – were established as gestures of peace-making after WW2. The EIBF is a more recent addition, and we are proud of its success and the mutual support it has established with Scottish authors and authors worldwide. If the EIBF loses its long-term sponsor the reach of these authors will be palpably reduced. We call on writers and book workers to engage in dialogue to find ethically acceptable solutions whereby our festivals are not silenced.
Signatories
Alan Riach
Alexander McCall Smith
Ali Millar
Alistair Moffat
Andrew Greig
Andrew Neilson
Andrew O’Hagan
Bernard McLaverty
Catherine Czerkawska
Chris Brookmyre
Claudia Daventry
Colin Grant
Dan Richards
David Farrier
David Greig
Denise Mina
Don Paterson
Doug Johnstone
Elaine Morrison
Esa Aldegheri
Ever Dundas
Fiona Rintoul
Gavin Francis
Gerda Stevenson
Gerry Cambridge
Hannah McGill
Prof. Ian Brown
Ian MacPherson
Jackie Kay
James Robertson
Jen Stout
Jenny Colgan
Jenny Lindsay
Jim Crumley
John Glenday
Karine Polwart
Kathleen Jamie
Lesley Harrison
Linda Cracknell
Lisa Brockwell
Liz Lochead
Magi Gibson
Marisa Haetzman
Marjorie Lotfi
Mark Billingham
Merryn Glover
Michael Longley
Neal Ascherson
Niall Campbell
Peter Dorward
Peter Ross
Polly Clark
Raja Shehadeh
Richard Holloway
Ricky Ross
Robert Crawford
Robert Dawson Scott
Rodge Glass
Ron Butlin
Sam Baker
Sara Sheridan
Sarah Moss
Sean O’Brien
Stewart Conn
Stuart Kelly
Sue Lawrence
Tom Pow
Val McDermid
Zinnie Harris
