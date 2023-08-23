All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Lucy Letby found guilty of murdering seven babies, attempting to kill six others

Best Fringe Dance, Physical Theatre and Circus: Four shows awarded the full five stars by Scotsman critics

We’re now reaching the end of this year’s Edinburgh festivals, but there’s still time to see some of the most talked about shows.
By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 04:45 BST
 Comment

Every August, our team of expert critics dash between performances to give you the inside scoop on what’s worth your time...and what should be given a wide berth.

The holy grail at the Fringe is to earn a flawless five star review. It's the highest accolade our writers can give, reserved only for the best of the best.

Hide Ad

Just four dance, physical theatre and circus shows have ticked all the boxes so far this year – here’s what they are and what our reviewers said about them.

Mass Effect is one of the dance shows given the full five stars by the Scotsman at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.Mass Effect is one of the dance shows given the full five stars by the Scotsman at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Mass Effect is one of the dance shows given the full five stars by the Scotsman at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Mass Effect (Summerhall)

Mass Effect is a celebration of the human physical form at a moment of heightened, endorphin-rushing physical activity, whether exercising, competing, losing oneself in dance or enjoying sex. That it becomes a participatory work and is executed with such satisfying, foot-tapping style only adds to the effect. After experiencing it, you’ll want to breathe in the fresh air and run all the way home. (David Pollock)

Spirit of Ireland (Pleasance at EICC)

What really sets Spirit of Ireland apart is the fact the amazing footwork, first-class musicianship, set and costuming are all there – but with a warmth, friendliness and sense of fun rarely seen in other Irish dance shows. Even the dynamic ‘dance off’ battle, between four Flatley-esque dancers and one traditional Sean nós’ dancer is played out with affection. (Kelly Apter)

IMA (Assembly Murrayfield Ice Rink)

Budapest-based Recirquel Cirque Danse comes with a fine pedigree. What helps makes IMA so special is the surroundings, both visual and aural. Light pours into the space like sun through a cathedral window, beautiful rays casting a spell on everyone. As we watch the aerialist spin, stretch and fly to Szirtes Edina Mókus’s wondrous score, it feels almost spiritual. (Kelly Apter)

Havana Street Party (Underbelly Bristo Square)

If you’ve ever attended a street party in Britain, take that memory and push it to one side – because a street party in Havana is like nothing you’ve experienced here. By the time this 50-minute show is finished, the cast is dancing in the audience, the whole crowd is on its feet and nobody wants to leave. When we eventually do, hips are still swaying and everyone is smiling. (Kelly Apter)

Related topics:EdinburghScotsmanSummerhall
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.