We’re now at the half way stage of this year’s Edinburgh festivals, but there’s still plenty of time to see some of the most talked about shows.

Every August, our team of expert critics dash between performances to give you the inside scoop on what’s worth your time...and what should be given a wide berth.

The holy grail at the Fringe is to earn a flawless five star review. It's the highest accolade our writers can give, reserved only for the best of the best.

Here are five shows that have ticked all the comic boxes this year – and what our reviewers said about them.

Gillian Cosgriff was the first comedian to be awarded five stars by The Scotsman's critics this year.

Gillian Cosgriff: Actually, Good (Pleasance Courtyard)

Gillian Cosgriff's Fringe return won the big prize at this year's Melbourne Comedy Festival and it's easy to see why. Partly improvised – with positive and inclusive audience participation – but also tightly scripted, tying songs and anecdotal stand-up into a satisfyingly coherent, life-affirming whole. (Jay Richardson)

Anna Piper Scott: Such an Inspiration (House of Oz)

Whatever else Anna Piper Scott's UK debut show is, and it is much, and mighty, it's tremendous stand-up. Full of memorable routines, sprinkled with great gags but related with a warm, inclusive ease and puckish, occasionally acerbic, playfulness...intricate but wonderfully effortless storytelling. (Jay Richardson)

Simon David: Dead Dad Show (Underbelly)

Five stars somehow feel inadequate for this joyous, hilarious, brilliant, witty, sparkly campfest of a show. The writing is eye-wateringly smart and tight, and time after time echoes the wit that characterises the Airplane film scripts. Simon David is an extraordinarily charismatic triple threat of a performer. (Kate Copstick)

Phil Ellis' Excellent Comedy Show (The Hive)

A perfect title for Phil Ellis, back to his absolute best in a black unitard with cute kitten ears and an hour of exquisitely ridiculous fun and funny. This is exactly what the Fringe needs this year. Every cleverly silly second of it. Ellis's performance is touched by comedy genius. (Kate Copstick)

Attack of the 36 Triple-G Woman (TheSpace @ Symposium Hall)