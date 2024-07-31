Florida in Winter, by Sir John Lavery PIC: Courtesy of National Museums NI, Ulster Museum Collection

Scotsman critic Susan Mansfield recommends six exhibitions at this year’s Edinburgh Art Festival

An Irish Impressionist: Lavery on Location, National Galleries Scotland: National Long associated with the Glasgow Boys though he was born in Belfast, Sir John Lavery travelled to California, Morrocco, the Alps when travel was at its most glamorous. This show is a reminder of how fine a painter he was, and his glorious paintings of sun-soaked landscapes, games of tennis and cocktails in the shade make this show feel like going on holiday without leaving town. Until 27 October

El Anatsui: Scottish Mission Book Depot, Talbot Rice Gallery Veteran Ghanaian artist El Anatsui made the largest work of his career last autumn for Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall. This show is the biggest exploration of his oeuvre to date in the UK, including work from the past five decades, and shows how his early wooden relief sculptures relate to his monumental wall hangings made from metal caps and bottle neck pieces. The show unveils his latest large-scale wall hanging, Scottish Mission Book Depot Keta. Until 29 September

TSIATSIA - Searching for Connection by El Anatsui | Sally Jubb / Talbot Rice Gallery

Home: Ukrainian Photography, UK Words, Stills What does home mean when your home country is under attack? This touring exhibition brings together the work of eight contemporary photographers from Ukraine working in a broad range of styles, from Alexander Chekmenev’s homage to ‘Citizens of Kyiv’ to Igor Chekachkov who has photographed Ukrainians who have had to relocate to other countries. He has made new work in Scotland for the presentation at Stills. Look out for the collaborations with UK poets on poster and flyers around the city. Until 5 October.

Ade Adesina: Intersection and Tayo Adekunle: Stories of the Unseen, Edinburgh Printmakers Two Nigerian-British artists present contrasting work in printmaking. I’ve been marvelling for years at the linocuts of Aberdeen-based Ade Adesina, collaging influences from Africa, the UK and elsewhere. He tries his (skilled) hand at screenprinting and lithography here, while Tayo Adekunle uses photography to challenge the way Black bodies and Black stories have been misappropriated and misunderstood. Until 10 November

Griot by Ade Adesina PIC: Courtesy of Edinburgh Printmakers | Courtesy of Edinburgh Printmakers

Edinburgh Art Festival exhibitions, City Art Centre This year, Edinburgh Art Festival is taking over several floors at the City Art Centre for various shows and a festival hub. The first Scottish solo exhibition by Poland-born Karol Radziszewski combines his paintings with archive material about queer life in the Eastern Bloc. A new film installation by Renèe Helèna Browne explores faith, family and rally driving, and Platform24 showcases the work of four early career artists: Alaya Ang, Edward Gwyn Jones, Tamara MacArthur and Kialy Tihngang. Until 25 August

Fungi Forms, Inverleith House Ever since we learned that forests are connected by networks of mycelia into a “wood wide web”, we’ve known there is more to the humble mushroom than meets the eye. This exhibition brings together art, fashion, design and even music inspired by fungi, including work by artists Simon Faithfull, Jo Coupe and Siôn Parkinson, couture by Iris van Herpen and the world’s first luxury bag made from mycelium by Stella McCartney. Until 8 December