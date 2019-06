Thousands of performers from all ages and backgrounds turn the city into a 24/7 stage, among them a fair few recognisable faces. Here's the famous people to keep your eyes peeled for on Princes street this August.

1. Kate Tempest The multi-talented playwright, poet, novelist and rapper Kate Tempest will be making her debut at the 2019 Fringe with a concert that showcases her unique blend of complex rhyme with post-dubstep electronic beats.

2. Ian McKellen Seasoned and beloved actor Ian McKellen will be taking to the stage at the Fringe this year with a performance that showcases extracts from his best-loved roles alongside recollections of his life and career.

3. Stephen Fry A comedian with one of Britain's most recognisable voices, you might spot Stephen Fry on the streets of Edinburgh this year between his readings of his best-selling trilogy "Mythos: Men," which brings Ancient Greece to life.

4. Frances Barber An Olivier Award-winning actress, this year Frances Barber is heading to the Fringe to perform in "MUSIK," a one-woman cabaret in about the life of hedonistic "Billie Trix" - featuring Pet Shop Boys songs.

