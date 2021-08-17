The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is back after the pandemic caused the complete cancellation of last year’s event.

While it’s scaled back compared to a regular August in the Capital, as lockdown restrictions have continued to ease, there are still more than 400 shows to enjoy, with the majority taking place in the evening.

But for culture vultures who want to enjoy a day-long cultural splurge, there are also a series of plays taking place while many people are at work.

Here are 10 that start before 4pm. All tickets can be booked at www.edfringe.com.

1. Myra's Story Myra's Story is an award-winning monologue telling the tale of how a woman ended up homeless on the streets of Dublin. It's being staged at the Palais Variete, in George Square Gardens, at 12.30pm on August 19-24 and 26-29. Photo: The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society Buy photo

2. Allotment Staged at 3pm on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28, at the Lewisvale Park Allotments, in Musselburgh, allotment is a piece of site-specific theatre about two sisters and their quirky and ever-changing relationship. Photo: The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society Buy photo

3. Watson: The FInal Problem Watson: The Final Problem is a monologue performed by Fringe favourite Tim Marriott about Sherlock Holmes' colleague and friend Dr John Watson. You can see it at the Assembly Roxy at 12.45pm on August 17-22. Photo: The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society Buy photo

4. The Bank Job Taking place at theSpace at Symposium Hall, The Bank Job will be staged at 12.15pm on August 19-20, and 22-28. It's a farcical comedy about a group of criminals trying to pull of the ultimate heist. Photo: The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society Buy photo