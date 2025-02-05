Funding gap bridged with two new grants for long-planned project

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society will move into a new home on Infirmary Street next year. | Supplied

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has secured a £1.25m boost for a project which will create a new home for the event in a Victorian school building.

A key funding gap has been bridged after the arts charity secured two new grants for a long-planned project which has previously won the backing of the UK Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former South Bridge Resource Centre is being turned a new base for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society. | Council

The Fringe Society has also has received the keys from Edinburgh City Council, which has agreed a peppercorn rent for the B-listed building on Infirmary Street, and is about to start work on a year-long transformation.

The building, which is near the Pleasance Courtyard, will become home to an official festival archive and research library, as well as a new base for the Fringe Society to run its year-round advice, support, marketing and box office services from.

The South Bridge Resource Centre, near the Pleasance Courtyard and Assembly Roxy venues, is being turned into a new headquarters for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.

The "Fringe Central" hub - which performers, companies, journalists and industry delegates will use in August - is also expected to offer affordable year-round rehearsal, workshop and desk space for artists and cultural organisations in the city.

First announced in 2017 as part of a blueprint for the Fringe’s future, the project was given a huge boost when it secured a £7m funding pledge in the 2023 UK Budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Victorian school building is being turned into a new home for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society. | Supplied

Within weeks the arts charity revealed it was in talks over a long-term lease of the then South Bridge Resource Centre, which was approved by councillors last March.

The Government later agreed to reallocate £1m of the £7m it had pledged to allow the Fringe Society to expand an artists’ support fund, which was launched by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, for another two years.

The funding gap created by that agreement has now been bridged by a £1m "legacy gift" from the Foyle Foundation, which has distributed almost £65m to arts charities across the UK since 2001.

Power company SP Energy Networks has agreed to provide a further £250,000 from a "net zero fund" which supports building decarbonisation projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planned transformation of the building, which dates back to 1885, will see new windows, insulation and ventilation installed, as well as a new lift and toilet facilities.

The Fringe Society has pledged that the revamped building - which has been used in recent years as community learning and development centre - will have an "open access" policy.

Although further fundraising will continue over the next year, the project’s final cost is expected to be under £8 million.

Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy said: "This is an exciting moment. It has taken nearly two years of planning and discussion to get to this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As well as being a new space for the Fringe Society team, the conversion of the South Bridge Resource Centre into a year-round Fringe home will allow local cultural and community organisations, and Fringe artists the opportunity to utilise it.

"It will allow a permanent home for our August community hub, which artists, arts industry, media and international delegates access for events, networking and industry gatherings.

"This is a significant moment for the Fringe in ensuring a permanent home for the festival."

Foyle Foundation chief executive David Hall said: "We were seeking a Scottish project of strategic importance and long-term transformational benefit to support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The new Fringe home provides a permanent base, stability and excellent new facilities for the Fringe Society, as well as a year-round additional resource for Scottish performers and artists."

Guy Jefferson, transmission managing director at SP Energy Networks, said: “We’re proud to support the Fringe Society as they take their first steps in this exciting new venture.