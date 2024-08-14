Star power of the festivals is on the rise as more events open

It has already been something of a vintage season for big names popping up in Edinburgh even before the film festival has rolled out its red carpets.

Official Fringe ambassadors Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Brian Cox and Eddie Izzard have all now been in town to catch shows, meet and greet performers, and rally support for the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard E Grant

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miriam Margoyles has been spreading cheer on and off stage, paying a visit to Janey Godley in what appeared to be her back garden – with washing hanging on the line – and then reuniting with Richard E Grant, who described her as his “inimitable pal.”

Mr Grant said: “We worked together in the last century on Age of Innocence, directed by Martin Scorsese, and we’ve been friends ever since.”

There is a fair chance that very movie could be discussed at the film festival given that long-time Scorsese collaborator Thelma Schoonmaker has top billing as one of its star guests, alongside Saoirse Ronan, Kelly Macdonald, Alex Garland, Andrew Macdonald and Gaspar Noé.

Lulu will be appearing at the Prestonfield hotel during this year’s Fringe. | SWNS

With the book festival in full swing and the film festival only a couple of days away, the Fringe will also be wielding some more star power, albeit far from the madding crowds of the Old Town.

The five-star Prestonfield hotel has returned to the festival fray for a second year with a run of one-off afternoon and evening shows.

Fringe at Prestonfield is your only chance to see the comics Janey Godley, Katherine Ryan, Stephen K Amos, Jasper Carroll and Alistair McGowan in Edinburgh this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor and broadcaster Christopher Biggins will also be holding court at a run of wildly eclectic in-conversation events with the likes of Lulu, Janet Street-Porter, Hayley Mills and Maureen Lipman.

Given the intense competition for audiences in Edinburgh in August, it is no surprise that there is a pretty relentless push for ticket sales on social media from venues and companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How refreshing then to come across an appeal of a different kind.

The Scottish Storytelling Centre is not only based in one of the most historic buildings on the Royal Mile, having once been home to John Knox, but is also one of the city’s best - and friendliest - year round venues for Scottish culture.

Its customer care efforts have gone to new lengths after the staff discovered that a fluffy pink rabbit had been left behind after one of its shows.

The staff have allowed the as-yet-unnamed rabbit loose on the venue’s media to post a series of pictures around the venue, where their new friend has been helping to close up for the day, has paid a visit to John Knox’s old study and has been helping out behind the scenes, saying: “The Fringe is a busy place and I’d like to find my way home!”