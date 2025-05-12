Edinburgh Festival Fringe: 12 shows to highlight at Assembly - including Susie McCabe

With artists coming from as far and wide as Ukraine, Armenia, Guinea, Australia and more, the latest offering from Assembly Festival is a set to be a showcase of the best international performance on the Edinburgh stage.
More highlights include true-life gig-theatre Ohio from Francesca Moody Productions, new-writing from Refuse and Strangewife.
Here are 12 of the best of the rest.
1. Love Me Like A Chai Tea Latte
ART Award Winner 2025, Sanjay Lago's neuro-delicious mind takes the audience on a whirlwind of love, identity and Bollywood-fuelled daydreams.
Assembly Roxy, Roxyboxy: 30 Jul - 25 August, 4.20pm. | Assembly
2. Police Cops: The Original
Police Cops celebrate their 10th anniversary by bringing back the show that started it all: the original Police Cops! Reloaded and supercharged for 2025 – expect adrenaline-fuelled physical comedy, 80s bangers and uncompromising facial hair.
Assembly George Square, Gordon Aikman Theatre: 12 - 25 August, 5.25pm. | Assembly
3. Susie McCabe: Best Behaviour
With her biggest Fringe show to date, the Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow award winner is back.
Assembly George Square, Gordon Aikman Theatre: 30 July to 24 August, 8.35pm. | Assembly
4. Ten Thousand Hours
Gravity and Other Myths return with their international smash hit, Ten Thousand Hours, an ode to the countless hours of sweat and joy needed to achieve great things.
Assembly Hall, Main Hall: 31 July to 24 August, 6pm. | Assembly