A queer love story set during the Fringe. On one final night together, Jess and Iona search Edinburgh for the best show, the finest view, and the perfect moment to confess everything. Assembly George Square, The Box 15-24 August, 2.20pm | Assembly

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: 12 shows to highlight at Assembly - including Susie McCabe

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

Arts correspondent

Published 12th May 2025, 13:39 BST

Assembly has unveiled 80 new shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - and here are 12 to highlight, as selected by The Scotsman’s arts correspondent.

With artists coming from as far and wide as Ukraine, Armenia, Guinea, Australia and more, the latest offering from Assembly Festival is a set to be a showcase of the best international performance on the Edinburgh stage.

More highlights include true-life gig-theatre Ohio from Francesca Moody Productions, new-writing from Refuse and Strangewife.

Here are 12 of the best of the rest.

1. Love Me Like A Chai Tea Latte

2. Police Cops: The Original

3. Susie McCabe: Best Behaviour

4. Ten Thousand Hours

