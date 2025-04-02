Edinburgh craft brewer Cold Town Beer named official partner of city’s Neighbourgood outdoor summer food and drink market

Edinburgh craft brewer Cold Town Beer has been selected to be official partner of Neighbourgood, the open air artisan food and drink market that returns to the city’s Stockbridge area this summer - running from May 7 to July 27.

The prestigious deal, which unites two major names in the city’s food and drink sector, will see the landmark beer firm supply a select range of its products to visitors to the event that has become a key fixture in Edinburgh’s events calendar since debuting in 2020.

The deal will see Cold Town Beer supply signature beers such as its Crisp Craft Lager, cold fermented Baltic IPA, and Session Pale Ale.

There will also be capacity to showcase other inventive beer types from the brewer, which handcrafts new flavours in small batches at its Cold Town House premises in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket, and with production scaled up for wider distribution if they prove popular.

(from left to right): Sean Cooper (Signature Group - Cold Town Ambassador); Ruth Reid (Brand and Marketing Executive for Cold Town); Catherine Mccluskey - Business Development and Sales Executive for Cold Town); Harry Ablethorpe (Signature Group - Cold Town Ambassador); Nicole Neilson (Signature Group - Cold Town Ambassador)

The new sponsorship deal is the latest milestone on the rapid growth trajectory of Cold Town Beer, which has become a significant name on the craft beer scene in its Edinburgh hometown and beyond. It takes its name from Calton Hill, which was originally called Caltoun, meaning cold town.

Neighbourgood is the brainchild of hospitality entrepreneurs Preston Mommsen and Edward Wilson, and has become one of the largest outdoor events of its kind in the city.

It takes place on sports fields by Portgower Place, behind Raeburn Place, and has attracted tens of thousands of visitors each year since it started five years ago. Its focus is stocking Scottish food and drink suppliers, and hosts live performances showcasing up-and coming musical talent, with daily performances. This year will feature large TV screens showing major sporting events such as Wimbledon, with more attractions set to be added to the itinerary in due course

Neighbourgood said it sees huge benefits to working with Cold Town Beer, praising the brewer’s strong following and foothold in the Scottish capital.

Wilson said: “We are very excited to partner with Cold Town Beer at the Neighbourgood Market. Their team brings a breadth of energy and experience, as well as sharing our brand values. We love to showcase the best of Edinburgh and Scottish brands and products, and Cold Town Beer is a prime example of this.

“We're very excited about this partnership and look forward to sharing it with customers and the community down here in Stockbridge. We have a fresh and exciting events line-up this summer, and we can’t wait to get started.”

The move also provides Cold Town Beer with a strong presence in a new area of the city, complementing its presence in the Old Town.

Irma Jansen, Business Development and Sales Manager at Cold Town Beer, said: “We’re thrilled to be joining the Neighbourgood Market, bringing Cold Town Beer to the heart of Stockbridge alongside an incredible line-up of local businesses. As a proudly Edinburgh-based brewery, it’s an honour to be part of such a well-loved event that celebrates the best of our city.

“We can’t wait to serve our products to both existing and new Cold Town Beer customers, helping bring people together to create new memories - hopefully in the sunshine. We look forward to many great summers ahead, sharing fantastic beer and unforgettable moments.”

Neighbourgood takes place between May 7 and July 27 2025.

For more information on Neighbourgood, see theneighbourgoodmarket.com.

For more information on Cold Town Beer, see coldtownbeer.com.

