Edinburgh bar now serving Mars Bar burger with shortbread fries

A SCOTTISH bar is sticking to tradition with its new sugary slap-up meal on the menu.

Fierce Bar, in Rose Street, now serves a Mars Bar burger doused in caramel sauce with a serving of raspberry jam on the side.

It's served in an iced brioche bun and the menu kindly points out there is "no lettuce or tomato to be found on this one."

The hearty meal, setting you back £7, is served with shortbread fries, in case it wasn't sweet enough.

Staff at the bar posted online: "One of latest creations is causing quite a stir... Our Dessert Burger. Deep fried Mars Bar™ patty, caramel sauce & Raspberry jam. Served in an iced brioche bun with shortbread fries. Is it sweet? Yes. Is it over the top? Sure. Is it delicious? Absolutely! We love it on the side of a VBM, shared with a pal."

Aly Mathers, Fierce’s sales manager, said the sweet Scottish creation was that of head chef Chris Mathers.

Aly told The Scottish Sun: “Chris has been mulling over the idea for a few years now.

“He wanted to try it in his previous venue, but they shot it down for being too "out there" whereas we thought it sounded delicious.

“We knew that it would work well alongside some of our beers and certainly it fit into our ethos of giving anything a go.

“The idea was always that our customers would split a Dessert Burger and try a few beers.

“We always want our customers to come into Fierce and have a unique experience.

“We absolutely like to push boundaries, whether that be within our beers, spirits or the food that we serve.

“Everything we try to create is about trying to find bold, fierce flavours and taking inspiration from local ingredients or Scottish products.

“When Chris came up with the idea of a deep fried Mars Bar burger, we simply couldn't resist!"

Fierce Bar is known mainly for its craft beers.

After the success of its first bar in Aberdeen it opened up another branch in Rose Street last year.