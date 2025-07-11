Dumfries shopper scoops over £550 for CHAS in Aldi Supermarket Sweep
Aldi's popular Supermarket Sweep is inspired by the legendary gameshow and arrived in Dumfries on Sunday 29 June. Lucky shopper Catherine Handleigh, who was chosen as the winner of a competition, took part in the five-minute trolley dash for CHAS.
As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies, Aldi Scotland matched the cash value of Catherine’s haul, donating all proceeds to CHAS to help support over 500 babies, children and young people across Scotland with life-shortening conditions and their families. In 2025 every penny raised through the initiative will go directly to CHAS, with £10,000 pledged in support.
Annabel Howell, Medical Director, CHAS said: “We’re so grateful to Aldi Scotland and to Catherine for raising such a fantastic amount through the Supermarket Sweep in Dumfries. CHAS currently supports 12 families in the Dumfries area, and this kind of local fundraising helps us continue delivering specialist palliative care in family homes, in our two hospices, and in partnership with NHS teams in Scotland’s three children’s hospitals.
“With the support of partners like Aldi, we can be there for families facing the unimaginable, offering expert care, compassion and comfort every step of the way.”
Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: “Our annual Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, and we’re so pleased to bring it back for another year. Congratulations to Catherine who managed to raise a fantastic £559 for CHAS, while snapping up a whole load of Aldi favourites for herself.
“CHAS is an incredible organisation which does invaluable work for families in Scotland. We are committed to raising as much money as possible so the charity can continue to provide vital hospice care to children with life-shortening conditions, and unwavering support to families during the most difficult moments imaginable.”
For more information about CHAS and how to support its work, visit https://www.chas.org.uk/