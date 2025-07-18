Duck & Waffle Edinburgh launches exclusive Veuve Clicquot summer TerraceE
Bursting with tropical colour and energy, this vibrant rooftop retreat brings an unexpected splash of sunshine to the heart of Edinburgh.
Located on the 4th floor of St James Quarter and framed by panoramic views of Edinburgh’s historic skyline, the terrace is a summer oasis. Towering palms, vivid orchids, and cascades of tropical flora in hot pinks and fiery oranges set the scene, while playful directional signage and sunshine-yellow bistro tables, dressed with signature Veuve Clicquot blankets, lend a whimsical, Instagram-ready charm. It’s a garden in the sky - bright, inviting, and made for summer.
The Terrace has its own cocktail menu, featuring exclusive VeuveClicquot Champagne and Belvedere Vodka creations. Highlights include La Vie En Rosé, a delightful blend of Lillet Blanc, raspberry syrup, and Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé; Heatwave, a sultry short drink featuring Belvedere Vodka, passionfruit purée, Campari, Ancho Reyes chili liqueur, and honey; and Endless Summer, a bright and aromatic mix of Bombay Sapphire gin, peach and Earl Grey syrup, lemon, and Angostura bitters, topped with Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label.
"Summer in Edinburgh doesn’t always come with a guarantee of sunshine, so we thought, we’ll make our own," says Duck & Waffle General Manager, Alexander Winter. "The terrace is our little pocket of brightness, a space to sip, smile, and celebrate the season.
"This collaboration is about creating more than just a terrace; it’s an experience. We’ve brought together Veuve Clicquot’s unmistakable style with our own signature flair to offer something unique to the city, to capture that spirit - vibrant, stylish, and a little bit bold".
The Duck & Waffle Summer Terrace is a versatile space that can be enjoyed day or night, whether for pre-dinner drinks, a nightcap, or an impromptu gathering with friends or family. It’s an ideal venue for hosting intimate events or corporate gatherings, accommodating up to 50 guests.
Reservations:
Duck & Waffle Edinburgh reservations can be made via the website at https://duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh/reservations/
SUMMER TERRACE COCKTAIL MENU
LA VIE EN ROSÉ
Lillet Blanc / raspberry syrup / lemon / Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé
ENDLESS SUMMER
Bombay Sapphire gin / peach & earl grey syrup / lemon / Angostura bitters / topped with Veuve Clicquot “Yellow Label”
HEATWAVE
Belvedere vodka / lime / passionfruit purée / Campari / Ancho Reyes chilli liqueur / honey
Served short over crushed ice. Summer called - it wants its cocktail back.
THE NIGHT SHIFT
Belvedere Dirty Brew Coffee / Hennessy VS cognac / cold brew coffee / orgeat syrup
DIRTY AFFOGATO
Vanilla ice cream, espresso, Belvedere Dirty Brew Coffee shot Non-alcoholic option available