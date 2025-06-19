Dougie MacLean to lead Edinburgh International Festival opening weekend with Caledonia singalong
He is one of Scotland’s most beloved singer-songwriters, with a trademark song which gets tear ducts flowing in even the most hard-hearted Scot.
Now Dougie MacLean is to lead a mass, outdoor group singalong with his song Caledonia as part of a concert held on the opening weekend of the Edinburgh International Festival.
Free event The Big Singalong, held in Princes Street Gardens, will see members of the public join Mr MacLean in the song, joined by a range of community choirs. Caledonia will be followed by a set list curated by Edinburgh’s Love Music Community Choir artistic director, Stephen Deazley.
Meanwhile, celebrated folk musician Donald Shaw will lead the EIF’s Ceilidh Sessions with traditional Gaelic music and dance, and festival director Nicola Benedetti and jazz pianist Joe Webb leading improvisational sessions featuring emerging young talent.
Stephen Deazley, artistic director of The Big Singalong, said: “Caledonia has become more than just a song—it’s a reflection of Scotland’s spirit. Nearly 50 years on, it still speaks powerfully about what it means to find home, especially for those who are new to Scotland or have journeyed far.
“Singing it together in Princes Street Gardens this August for the International Festival opening weekend isn’t just about music; it’s about connection. It’s a way for people to feel they belong, to share in something bigger. When thousands of voices come together, you feel that sense of welcome, of joy, of community—and that’s what Scotland is all about.”
Also in Princes Street Gardens, The Ceilidh Sessions will see Norwegian folk ensemble Barokksolistene join forces with Donald Shaw, known as founding member of Scottish folk legends Capercaillie, accompanied by his ceilidh band.
On Friday, 15 August, at The Hub on the Royal Mile, acclaimed pianist and composer Joe Webb will lead the Up Late Jazz Jam.
Meanwhile, renowned violinist Ms Benedetti leads a cohort of the world’s most promising young musicians in Rising Stars: Classical Jam. This spontaneous, informal concert brings emerging and professional musicians together for a dynamic, performance where audiences choose the repertoire - inspired by the behind-the-scenes energy of rehearsal rooms and post-concert jams that classical musicians usually enjoy off stage.
Nicola Benedetti, festival director of Edinburgh International Festival said: “At the heart of our Festival is a commitment to connection – providing a closer communion between artist and audience.
“From our mass ceilidh dancing, to singing Dougie MacLean’s iconic anthem ‘Caledonia’ at the top of our lungs in the Princes Street Gardens, to spontaneous jam sessions for jazz lovers and classical enthusiasts alike, these events invite everyone to take part in the magic of live performance. We are all about celebrating artistry in its most human, communal form, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it with us in August.”
Tickets to all performances at the 2025 Edinburgh International Festival are available here.
