Dinosaurs roar to life at Livingston Designer Outlet
Dinosaur discovery trail
Trail: 7-20 July
Roaming dinosaurs: 9-11 July & 16-18 July, from 11am – 5pm*
Location: Livingston Designer Outlet
Guests can embark on a journey through time as they explore six dinosaur themed zones located throughout the outlet, featuring animatronic dinosaurs, a jungle environment and exciting sound-effects. Between 9th–11th and 16th–18th July, the experience will become even more immersive as roaming encounters with raptors and a T-Rex will make unexpected appearances throughout the day.
Exclusive dinosaur appearances
Noisy Norman: 7-11 July & 16-20 July
Giant T-Rex: 12-15 July
Location: Grand Staircase
Throughout the event, two life-size dinosaurs will be taking over the Grand Staircase – Noisy Norman an animatronic model and a static Giant T-Rex. Standing at almost 2 metres tall and 3 metres long, Noisy Norman towers over guests and roars into life for those who are brave enough to get close. Watch out for his swinging tale and razor-sharp teeth. A Giant T-Rex will take Norman’s place from 12th-15th July, ready to wow visitors with equally great prehistoric power.
Ranger training & baby dinosaur experience
9-11 July & 16-18 July, from 11am – 5pm*
Location: Grand Staircase
Budding explorers can sign up for Ranger Training at Dino Basecamp, where two expert safari rangers will guide guests through a 15-minute session covering essential dinosaur survival skills! At the end of each session, newly qualified rangers will get the chance to meet a baby dinosaur.
Michelle Whitelaw, Centre Manager at Livingston Designer Outlet, said: “We are always looking for ways to deliver memorable experiences alongside brilliant shopping, and bringing the Jurassic era to Livingston Designer Outlet is not one to be missed this summer. Whether it’s meeting Noisy Norman, taking part in ranger training or getting amazing photos throughout the whole outlet, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”
Livingston Designer Outlet is Scotland’s largest outlet shopping destination, offering over 80 brands, restaurants and cafés under one roof.
*Detailed breakdown of timings can be found on the @livingstondesigneroutlet Instagram, or website at https://livingston-designer-outlet.co.uk/roar-and-explore